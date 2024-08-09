SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 10,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $827.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

