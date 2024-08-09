SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 10,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $827.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

