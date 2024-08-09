Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKWD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,228. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.