SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.26 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

SITE Centers’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $147,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.