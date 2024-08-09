SingularityNET Price Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $472.90 million and $552,553.07 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,004.30 or 0.96266284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.37093678 USD and is down -29.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $394,296.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.