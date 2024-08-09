Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 7,193 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. 6,014,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,546. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

