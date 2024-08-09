Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 445 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $538.98. 829,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,879. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.52.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

