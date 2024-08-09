Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 41,813 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,813 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of URNM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 257,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,585. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.