Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 367 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank increased its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $809.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $773.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $871.71.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

