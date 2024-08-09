Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.34 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

