Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 9,246 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCZ traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 873,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,775. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

