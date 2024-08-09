Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,659. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

