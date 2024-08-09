Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 216,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

