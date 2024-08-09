Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

