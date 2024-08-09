Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VFH traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.41. 375,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,073. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.