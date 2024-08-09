Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $901,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,668.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 15.6 %

NYSE ELF traded down $29.29 on Friday, hitting $158.66. 4,026,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,393. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.43.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

