Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 180,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.