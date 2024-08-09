Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

