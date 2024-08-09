Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $7.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,516. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.15 and a 200-day moving average of $419.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

