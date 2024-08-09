Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.30. 138,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

