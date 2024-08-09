Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,790,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 149,664 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,078. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.