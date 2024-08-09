Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 85,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Exchange Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 207,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,483,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

