Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $61.74. 52,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,152. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.