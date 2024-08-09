Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

EXP stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.09. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $279.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

