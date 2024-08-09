Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.88. 159,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,689. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

