Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,343. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.