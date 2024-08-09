Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 4,364 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 302.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,271 shares of company stock worth $17,567,508. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

