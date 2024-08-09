Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 4,223 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

CAG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 566,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.