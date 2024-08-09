Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 4,184 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,881. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

