Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 2,491 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $12,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,288. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

