Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.