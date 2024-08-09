Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 5,069,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

