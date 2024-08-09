Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. 4,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,761. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $36,259.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,268 shares of company stock worth $1,284,343. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

