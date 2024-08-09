Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.180-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $927.0 million-$936.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.0 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.57. 212,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

