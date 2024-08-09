Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,006,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $261.79. 2,709,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average of $258.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

