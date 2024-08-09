Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Takes $273,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.42. 4,986,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.