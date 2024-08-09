Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 377,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

