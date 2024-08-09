Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

