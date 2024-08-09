Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 998 ($12.75) to GBX 990 ($12.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($11.76).

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

About WPP

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 687 ($8.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 747.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 761.57. The firm has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,615.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 656 ($8.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 856.80 ($10.95).

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.