Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,448 ($18.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.11. FD Technologies has a one year low of GBX 740 ($9.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,778 ($22.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,620.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FD Technologies news, insider Ayman Sayed acquired 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.89 ($63,897.62). 17.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Further Reading

