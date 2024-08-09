Shopify’s (SHOP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shopify stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $3,820,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 20.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 156,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 104.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

