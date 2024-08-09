Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lessened by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.30. 4,846,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of -404.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

