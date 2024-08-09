Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Shell were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

