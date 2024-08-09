SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 536,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,953 shares.The stock last traded at $88.92 and had previously closed at $85.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $190,482,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,369 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.