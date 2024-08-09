Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $169,254.05 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $169,254.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,165,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35.

On Friday, July 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $139,726.30.

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35.

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

Sezzle Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,933. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $656.44 million and a P/E ratio of 42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

