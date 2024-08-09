Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells $26,438.40 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.97. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.