Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.