Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Up 3%

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.82 ($0.06). Approximately 4,847,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,331,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.68 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £200.51 million, a P/E ratio of -482.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.83.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

