Scotiabank Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $14.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NOVA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $887.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

