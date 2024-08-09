Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $80.22. 2,841,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,502. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

