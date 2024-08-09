Scancell (LON:SCLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.50

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 2946911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Scancell Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.89. The stock has a market cap of £167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

